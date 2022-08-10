Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

With a fresh school year just around the corner, an exciting project between Westby’s public library and elementary school is almost underway! It’s a big deal for our community!

A permanent story walk will soon be breaking ground behind Westby Elementary thanks to a library literacy grant. If you haven’t been back there, it’s a beautiful setting with new walking trails. And soon it will be a destination to explore books in a novel way. (Pun intended…) These weatherproof story boards will enable our community to enjoy stories throughout our Wisconsin seasons.

Meanwhile, our library is doing our own story walk beginning Aug. 19. In downtown Westby, we are showcasing some of our new businesses on Main and State streets while providing shared family time through reading. It’s a delightful way of strolling by new stores as our summer transitions to autumn. Return to the library with the secret code at the end of the story and pick from our prize box!

This story walk book is titled “Grandmother School” by Rina Singh and Ellen Rooney. Based on a true story, the tale is a much admired selection by our library director, Rachel Lysne. As recently as 2016, these grandmothers in a remote village in India were given the opportunity to break the chains of illiteracy. A schoolteacher opened a door through learning and removed the shame these grandmothers endured. Dressed in their uniforms of pink saris, these warrior women ages 60 to 90 were excited to learn.

This is an enchanting story that will touch the soul. It is a generational celebration to be sure!

We’d like to hear what you’ve been reading this summer. Like us, Bekkum Memorial Library, on Facebook and post some books you’ve enjoyed.

Tomorrow (Aug. 11) is our last Pop Up Library at the last Norse Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Come meet Director Rachel and me. Rachel has a totally cool sand art project for the kiddos. Grab some supper from one of our vendors and make it a family night out.

Aug. 18 we will be celebrating with author Sue Berg in Hillsboro for the Vernon County Reads. Should be a festive night. Hope to see you soon!