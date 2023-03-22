“Never mind the danger, never mind what his mother thought. This was living. This is what he wanted to do. On and on and on.”

From Beverly Cleary’s 1965 book, “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” this quote reveals youth’s consuming urge for the thrill. Perhaps it prepares us for what’s coming in adulthood. Naivete’s boldness is the launching pad of wisdom. We learn a lot from our mistakes.

Our protagonist mouse Ralph’s desire for adventure and independence becomes the driving force to his character, both literally and figuratively. He’s reckless, actually. Eventually, it is the result of his heroic effort to help Keith (our human boy) that propels Ralph’s inner journey toward responsibility.

This charming story reveals an unexpected friendship between a little mouse, Ralph, and the boy named Keith. It is the first in a trilogy of Ralph’s escapades and our featured book for our Westby community this year. It took a village to provide Westby elementary families a free book. Community library clubs donated money and became pen pals with students as they read the story.

On March 2, about 60 community members celebrated this One Book, One School, One Community experience in Bekkum’s community center. The star of the show was little Ralph, played by Snyder’s live mouse, Saffron. He even tried taking a spin on the motorcycle! A close second was the dare, double dare of trying the Limberg cheese, surely a mouse favorite. There were a lot of students wanting to take the risk and wearing the stinky cheese as a badge of honor. Motorcycle races, Mousetrap games, crafts and snacks rounded out this fun family event.

Westby Creamery donated 25 pounds of fresh cheese curds and Organic Valley gave milk and string cheese to all! So much of our community helped make this a night to remember!

As spring is officially here, many feel a bit feverish! It’s the circle, or is that cycle, of life. I get it, Ralph.