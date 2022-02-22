Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Family Fun Fest is Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. In partnership with Westby Elementary staff, this event wraps up the “One Book, One School, One Community” program for 2022. This year’s book is “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate. Ivan themed food, activities, books and more!

March is National Reading Month. Beginning in the month of March the library will be offering “Story Time with Grizzly!”. Grizzly is a beautiful, fluffy, Bernese Mountain Dog and registered as a pet therapy animal. Grizzly and his owner, Hana Sedlmayr, will be at the library on Fridays during the month of March (March 4, 11, 18, and 24) and will be available from 3:30 to 5 p.m. And during the month of March, all participants will receive a custom Brag Tag to take home! Registration is suggested, and 15-minute time slots will be available. Walk-ins will be accommodated if time permits. For ages 0-18.