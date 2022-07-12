Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The library is alive with the sound of music! Westby public library has some awesome live performances coming up this summer, so mark your calendar! Our Adult Socials are on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. this summer. Since the Bekkum is open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, our patrons can enjoy entertainment and have access to our library materials as well. That’s a community win-win!

Aug. 2, musician Mark Armstrong will serenade us on the patio with his eclectic rock and folk songs. He plays guitar as well as other instruments, so mosey on down and enjoy some adult beverages and snacks.

Then on Sept. 13, bring your dancing shoes for the Seven Rivers Jazz Trio. It will be a night to remember! The library patio is a hub for these delightful summer nights.

On Wednesday Aug. 3, our Little Tots Story Time is hosting our new friends from Norseland Nursing Home. This intergenerational program will be filled with an hour of warmth and enrichment. We will showcase Mother Goose Nursery stories and sing songs together. We hope it’s the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Stay tuned for another collaboration this September. Westby Area Historical Society and Bekkum Memorial Library are teaming up to show outdoor movies near the Thoreson House. We are still working out the details, but it’s going to be a special venue for sure.

Finally, our staff and volunteers have been reorganizing our children’s area. It’s more user friendly and accessible. Come by and check it out! This project has been a vision that has come to life thanks in part to our awesome volunteers.

Please feel free to contact us for more information on these happenings. Call 608-634-4419 or stop by the library at 206 N. Main St. in Westby. We’d love to hear from you!