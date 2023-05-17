“Yes for Youth! Part I”

At Bekkum we are proud of our newer, younger faces. From my vantage point, I see teens who are involved in their community and school. They are learning how to juggle multiple responsibilities and gaining valuable life skills. In this Part I, I would like to introduce you to some of them.

In the photo, from left to right:

Elsa Swiggum: Elsa is an accomplished athlete and writer. Elsa is a member of the Westby Middle School basketball and track teams. In addition, her writing was recently recognized for its tribure to our veterans. When Elsa is at Bekkum, she is not afraid to ask questions; she brings a calm presence and works hard.

Jaycee Hendrickson: Jaycee is on the threshold of her high school graduation. She works a second job and has a history of committed volunteer work. Her plans are to study nursing at Viterbo University, with the goal of becoming a NICU nurse. Jaycee’s strongest asset at Bekkum is her attention to detail and good decision-making skills.

Nola Tuszynski: Nola is an honor student who recently competed at the State Solo & Ensemble competition at UW-L. Nola is an accomplished French horn player. Nola consistently walks through the doors at Bekkum with a smile on her face. She is capable at the front desk, in addition to working solo in the background.

Jacob Michaels: Jacob was recently named one of Westby Middle School’s Students of the Month. He is a dedicated member of the robotics team throughout the school year. Jacob is very polite and courteous with adults, patrons, and co-workers and brings an enthusiasm for a wide variety of books and movies.

Did you know that there will be a “Yes for Youth! Part II”? We have more individuals to spotlight: Lane Moschel, Elizabeth Howell and Sarah Dodge. Stay tuned!