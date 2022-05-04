Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

The daffodils are up and Adam and so are we at the Westby public library! Golly! There’s an energy that cannot be ignored as we jump into May!

The Carve In enjoyed some beautiful weather! We were elbow to elbow with gifted carvers from the Midwest! Crossing generations, master carvers mentored youth with hands-on learning. These engaged young people wore wood shavings as a badge of honor. A day for making memories...

Any time now, look for our colorful rainbow of umbrellas on the patio. This is such a special spot which our entire community can enjoy. Bring your coffee, lunch or a favorite book and soak in some May rays.

Check out our new patio projects with Westby High School soon. We plan to have our “Pizza Garden” up and running before school lets out for the summer. While one class is raising our plants in their greenhouse, another class builds our raised beds. The woodworking girls have come up with some creative designs for our library to enjoy for years to come. We are so proud of our students. Their energy is contagious. Our program includes a weekly visit from any high school students. Inch by inch we will watch our garden grow while enjoying a frozen treat. Come fall we will celebrate the fruits of our labor with our own homemade pizzas.

Mark it on your calendar: May 21 at 2 p.m.! Clinton, from Viroqua Floral Mercantile,will be creating something special with our patio pots. You can get dirty for free while learning some tricks and tips from this local floral artist. He will be using local plants from Thoreau College. If you want to bring your own container, give us a call and we will put you on the list. Clinton will have soil and material available for purchase.

Flowers, May and Mother’s Day…how lovely to be here with you.

