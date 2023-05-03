Being a librarian and a grandmother of a young reader is a sweet place to be.

Here I can explore easy chapter books for my 7-year-old grandson. He is remarkable, of course, and we learn much from each other. Just like his mother, his imagination and creativity are off the charts. And this Nana is lucky to spend time together.

We’re currently immersed in Roald Dahl’s “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.” I received this as a “‘freebie” from a recent reading conference. As my grandson was spending several nights with me while his mom was on a business trip, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to share a longer story.

Published in 1970, this short chapter book is as fresh and exciting as ever. Quin and I take turns reading these quick chapters. It’s a cliff hanger and hard to put down.

What I enjoy about this clever yarn is that it offers a pause every few chapters. This way we can take a break, talk about what has happened and what may happen without feeling like we are left dangling.

It’s made me want to explore other easy chapter books for this first-grader. As many of you know, finding an author who speaks to you is wonderful. And even more wonderful is being able to tell a young reader, “Oh, you liked this book? Terrific because there are more to read by this author.”

And what’s better than a series with the same characters who’ve engaged a young mind?

Next on my literary journey is “Happy Paws” by Vicky Fang. I’m thinking this will appeal to that engineering side of a young guy who is a whiz with tape, markers and random objects.

How does one transition from picture books to chapter books? Here are some tips you may find useful. Finding books around 60 pages is a good place to start. Determining how much white space is included, and the amount of text versus pictures helps, too. Review a sample of the text to see if it’s appropriate. Finally, definitely support diverse books from diverse authors! These perspectives are important to consider.

How lucky am I to explore this new world of stories with someone I love.