Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

As the Westby winds ramp up, we are blown away with much to celebrate this time of the year! Neighbors, businesses, strollers, and bicycles are out and about as we begin our glorious summer. Congratulations to all the area graduates, too! For some it’s a bittersweet time for beginnings and endings. Yet, for The Bekkum, it’s time to get patrons engaged in this special season. Westby public library is all about getting ready for fun summer reading.

Our Summer Reading Program (SRP) is launched and has an exciting theme this year: “Oceans of Possibilities.” Whether indigenous waters or our own Timber Coulee Creek, all water eventually flows into our oceans. We plan to explore different bodies of water and their impact on our earth with water games, science-based grab and go kits and much more! Our Pop-Up Library will be at the Westby Burgers in the Park at the Davidson/Rock Park from 5 until 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 9. Westby Elementary will be teaming up with us for all the fun. The students are out of school for the season and ready to play—almost as much as we are! So, lots going on at The Bekkum as we start summer; we are waiting to see you!

There’s something for everyone at our beautiful library. We are thrilled to have local author, John Armbruster, here for our Adult Social next Tuesday, June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy some complimentary adult refreshments and snacks to background music as John shares this remarkable true story—“Tailspin.” John’s book is already a huge success, and you can meet him here. He will have books available for purchase. I challenge you to find a prettier venue in which to enjoy this special evening. Please feel free to contact us for any reason at 608-634-4419. Our unique staff goes above and beyond for our patrons and community. You matter.

Renee Conroy is programming coordinator at Bekkum Memorial Library, Westby

