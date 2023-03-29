March is almost over, but you deﬁntely have time to “march” into our new offerings at Bekkum! Don’t miss the kickoff to some conversation-based, hands-on, and laughter-ﬁlled activities:
- Tusen Takk Tuesdays are Norwegian-themed gatherings once per month in the community center below the library. We meet the last Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and Norwegian treats will always be available. Our kickoff was March 28 with Norwegian travel language and tips!
- Maker Mondays are all about the kids! We create with Legos, Lincoln logs, and collage and craft supplies. For kids and led by kids! These will start April 10 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. No need to sign up. Just come and go as your schedule allows. Jump into the fun and learn with us!
- Tech Tuesdays will start April 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Drop in and learn about our new free streaming service: “Kanopy.” We will help you set up your own account so you can watch the plethora of documentaries and ﬁlms available! Grab a healthy snack, too!