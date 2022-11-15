Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

ONE MORE VOTE! After an intense midterm election, can you reach out just once more?

If you are a member of the Viroqua Food Co-op, or know someone who is, Bekkum Library is seeking your support as this season of Thanksgiving begins!

Until Nov. 18th, members of the co-op can vote for us during the Give Where You Live period. (viroquafoodcoopgwyl.org) Bekkum Memorial Library has been nominated on the list of potential organizations that will benefit from customers “rounding up” at the checkout counter of the Viroqua Food Co-op. Bekkum is crossing its fingers this time around to become one of the monthly organizations chosen.

But it’s all up to members’ nominations! The money we’d receive would pour right back into the Westby area community through programming, new library books and materials, and opportunities that benefit all.

Westby public library has been able to offer some phenomenal programming and beautiful new books because of the generosity of community members like you! We could not do it without you.

Recently Bekkum programming received a generous donation from Westby Utilities and WPPI energy. Administrator Amy Swiggum said she thought of Bekkum Library programming as soon as she saw the opportunity. INCREDIBLE! This is what happens when building community connections happens. We form relationships that lead to positive outcomes! THANK YOU!

As a result…Santa and the gang are coming for a spaghetti gathering Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30p.m. in the community room. Each child will get a present from the jolly old elf and an endless bowl of spaghetti and fixings—all free and on the housetop, click, click, click! Families can enjoy cookie decorating while getting in the holiday mood with music. Don’t leave without whispering your heart’s desire in Santa’s ear!

Before you leave Santa, hop up to the library to check out some of your favorite Christmas stories. It’s open until noon. And if you still believe, you can hear the bell of this magical season.