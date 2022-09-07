Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

As we’ve slipped into September, I want our readers to know that our Westby library is a wonderful destination for gifts “in memory of.” Whether it’s a donation of a favorite book or a monetary gift, you will see names of those remembered throughout our library. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and a tribute to someone special. Their memory lives on in the books and materials throughout the Bekkum.

Please know, too, that we are continually seeking your input. If there is something you want to share, or perhaps a concern we need to address, we look forward to hearing from you! Stop in or email us and let us know what’s on your mind. We are a central part of our community and want to represent us all.

Have you checked out our new staff picks? Librarian Kim recommends the non-fiction selection, “Famous Wisconsin Musicians” by Susan Masio. This book features the famous Les Paul. “It’s a fun read with some surprises,” says Kim.

Director Rachel’s pick is a newer author to her. After reading “Harlem Shuffle,” she’s selected Colin Whiteheads’s “Nickel Boys,” an important story based on real events.

Bekkum Memorial Library embraces all genres and ages. All are welcome here!