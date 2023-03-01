Spring Ahead……but Fall Back

Soon it will be time to set our clocks ahead, lose a precious hour of sleep, and gain an hour of daylight. As you spring ahead, I encourage you to fall back, as well!

Fall back to an earlier time with some riveting reads that are new to the Bekkum collection. In my time at the library, I have noticed a strong patron interest in World War II historical fiction. Conversations and checkouts fully reveal the pull to this time period.

The new titles include “The Winter Orphans” by Kristin Beck, “Lt. Elsie Ott’s Top Secret Mission: The WW II Flight Nurse Pioneer of Aeromedical Evacuation (MEDEVAC)” by Jeffery S. Copeland, “The Circus Train” by Amita Parikh and “Yours, for probably always: “Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949” by Janet Somerville.

So, as you set your clocks ahead and spring forward, don’t forget to fall back with our new World War II historical fiction. For the nonfiction lovers, we have you covered, as well!