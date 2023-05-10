“You in your small corner, and I in mine.”

In the last two weeks, we have been honored to have Westby School District students contribute their time and talents to our outdoor space. These young people are invested in their community and have worked with their teachers to leave their mark on our patio and lawn spaces.

With the guidance of tech ed teacher Alex Gluch, Westby High School students constructed and engraved plant boxes for our upcoming plant swap event on Saturday, June 3. Mr. Gluch and students delivered their craftsmanship to Bekkum during their class period recently. These plant boxes will be a permanent ﬁxture on our patio and can be utilized each spring and summer moving forward. We acknowledge their time, skills, and dedication.

On Friday, April 28, Westby Middle School students and their teacher Becki Martin, along with other valued staff, worked together to weed rake, and “spruce up” our lawn area. What a privilege to see these students in action and eager to serve in their community. Students brought a great work ethic and many smiles and left with the satisfaction of a job well done that is much appreciated.

Thank you to our district staff and students for displaying what it truly means to thrive in one’s “small corner”!