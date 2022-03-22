Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

In the Book Page I was reading here is a book titled “Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, I had to read it to see what it was all about. While being a historical novel the author reports that she did her very best to weave her story in the realm of reality and making only a few changes to facts of ther real life of J.P. Morgans Personal Librarian Belle Da Costa Greene. Having had little or no knowledge of the Morgan Library in New York city, it was fascinating to learn about the vast collections of literature as creatd by Morgan and Greene, as well as her personal life. You just have to read it to find out why this book may well fit nicely into a Black History theme. There is a very nice tribute to Greene on the Morgan Library website.