Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Personal Librarian, nope there ain’t no such thing.
Free, Free, Free! BOOK PAGE yes at The Bekkum Book Page is a monthly magazine featuring new books, audiobooks, young adult books is free on a monthly basis, just stop in and pick one up at the circulation desk.
In the Book Page I was reading here is a book titled “Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, I had to read it to see what it was all about. While being a historical novel the author reports that she did her very best to weave her story in the realm of reality and making only a few changes to facts of ther real life of J.P. Morgans Personal Librarian Belle Da Costa Greene. Having had little or no knowledge of the Morgan Library in New York city, it was fascinating to learn about the vast collections of literature as creatd by Morgan and Greene, as well as her personal life. You just have to read it to find out why this book may well fit nicely into a Black History theme. There is a very nice tribute to Greene on the Morgan Library website.
Once started I was unable to find enough time to finish the book, highly recommended.
While Bekkum currently does not have a copy, you may obtain the free library loan in a number of ways through The Bekkum, stop in or call and request it at the circulation desk, uae the Bekkum website to find the WRLS catalog and request it to be delivered to Bekkum. It is available as a regular hardbound/paperback+2