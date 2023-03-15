On March 28, we are working with the Sons of Norway to kick off a series of Norwegian-based language, baking, and travel programs: “Tusen Takk Tuesdays.” I am beyond proud that my very own family member will be leading our first event.

Rod Lysne is a retired Norwegian and English teacher from the Seneca School District, serving its students for over 40 years. He has traveled to Norway extensively. I have been blessed to be a part of this family since April 2003, when I married his youngest nephew, Craig Lysne.

It has been a true privilege to learn my husband’s family background. Craig’s grandmother, Dora Lysne, left us in May 2007 at the age of 93, yet her rosemaling still adorns the family homestead, along with reminders of her gentle presence and deep pride in her Norwegian heritage.

Over the years I have picked up phrases from Rod. By far, my favorite question is “Vil du ha mer kaffe?” (“Will you have more coffee?”) My reply never changes: “Tusen Takk.” (“A thousand thanks.”).

So, please… join us on Tuesday, March 28, at 9:30 a.m. in the Westby Community Center. We will also be serving sandbakkels from Kvarnstrom Bakery, lingonberry jam from Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts, and your choice of sour cream or whipped cream to “top things off”!! And, of course, you will most likely be asked, “Vil du ha mer kaffe?”