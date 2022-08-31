Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

It’s a mystery that includes our history!

Westby’s Bekkum and six other libraries in Vernon County have just completed their sixth year partnering with the Driftless Writing Center, celebrating author Sue Berg. Nestled in the beautiful hamlet of Hillsboro, this group hosted Sue and her husband, Alan, at the charming Hillsboro Brewery before her evening presentation at the Hillsboro Community Center.

As is tradition, a gift basket representing each library’s community was filled to overflowing and presented to Sue amongst deep fried pickles and cheese curds. Being from Westby, some local cheeses and coffee house treats felt appropriate… and with Limburger on sale, how could we go wrong!

Sue Berg is the local author of the Jim Higgins Driftless Mysteries. Her third novel, “Driftless Deceit,” is now available. Enjoy reading about familiar spaces and places in La Crosse, Coon Valley and the Coulee Region; a “who-done-it” close to home.

Sue spoke to a full house about growing up in the area with a house full of brothers and her desire to write someday. Coming across the book, “Shut Up and Write,” Sue was soon on her way.

This yearly Vernon County Reads event is an affirming and enlightening opportunity to see how our fellow libraries are faring. We leave with fresh perspectives, lots of laughs, and a renewed sense of how important our public libraries are to the community.

