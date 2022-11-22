Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

What’s ‘tatting’? It doesn’t mean I’m telling on you.

Actually, it’s an ancient art form that is still alive and well in Westby. Our public library is celebrating this handcrafting of lace and many more old world crafts in the Bekkum Community Room on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

As we enjoy our first snowfall, the holiday spirit begins to float in as well! Our program, Celebrating Holiday Traditions, is a free event for all. Many gifted artists will be demonstrating their skills: rosemaling, carving, lefse making, quilting, Ukrainian egg art and yes, tatting! Come try some freshly made lefse with butter (and sugar, if you roll that way…) and hot cocoa while checking out these local crafters in our community room.

Meanwhile, you may find yourself with a few extra days to enjoy a good read as well. Our librarian Kim Wahl’s recommendation has me scrambling for my library card!

“If you haven’t read anything from author Mary Roach, you need to!” Kim explained. “She takes a deep dive on subjects that a lot of people wouldn’t think of.”

The book that got Kim hooked is titled “Stiff,” following the life of a corpse. While it sounds unexpected for a holiday read, our librarian assures me it is both humorous and informative! Here’s one I’m recommending to the Orange Door Book Club: “Fuzz, When Nature Breaks the Law.” I can’t wait to read this tale about animal criminals and forensics. Who would have thought?

On this month’s staff picks, Kim selected this young adult book by Mary Roach—“Packing for Mars,” for kids. She describes it as “gross, informative, fun, amazing—answers to questions you may have had, but didn’t know how to get an answer (or you were too embarrassed to ask!)” Now if that isn’t a teaser, I don’t know what is!

Feeling thankful is forefront as we approach our American holiday on the fourth Thursday of November. The faces and voices of about 300 Westby Elementary students, enjoying popcorn and a movie at Vernon Square Cinema, will stick with us at the Bekkum forever. This idea was the collaboration of our director, Rachel Lynse, and Westby Elementary Librarian Darla Schroeder. As Darla revisited this 1965 book by Bernard Waber, Rachel’s wheels were turning as she called attention to the current movie showing of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” With the financial help and support from our entire community—school, Friends, Board, donations, families and the Bekkum — this scathingly brilliant idea found its way to the movie theater. Experiences like these give so much joy. And for this we are truly thankful.