Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

“We call this place home because we are here.” Profoundly simple, Catherine Young awakens the soul. I was struck by this line in her poem: “Invocation: Call it Home.”

Bekkum library had the honor of hosting her workshop last week. Our assignment was to choose an image or phrase from this poem that sings to you and create art or poetry.

Plucking the poem’s phrases: wood fired winters, gravy and fall. I created my own reading to share based on a recent exploration of the Dells.

“Smell the changes- green plants, rich and heavy, trickling rocks. Smell cold and solid wood fire, cook stove, native fire atop the rocks, gathered hay; peppering, drying, rich grass.

Gravy: holidays, loved. Sharing my home. Families celebrate.”

Here’s another interpretation of places loved. Sparked by: “peening woodcocks,” Julee Caspers Agar penned the following:

“As my father leads me through the woods of ash and elm, oak, and wild apple he teaches me the sounds of his beloved creatures. The quail, woodcock, pheasant, red winged blackbirds; the mighty red-tailed hawk and the sweet little chickadee.

They call to him, and I follow my father. I follow.My mother greets us back at home, now sweating from the final steps. Sweet smells of pie, apple, bring me to her. I follow as the table calls me.”

Young’s beautiful book of poems, “Geosmin,” is remarkable in its intimacy, honesty and familiarity. You can find out more at catherineyoungwriter.com. A copy is also available for check out at Westby’s Bekkum Memorial Library.

Once awakened, Catherine wants the soul to share.