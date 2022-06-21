Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Summer fun is in full swing……both inside and outside the library! My name is Rachel Lysne, and I am the newly-appointed director at Bekkum. I am a teacher by trade and a lifelong patron of learning. My family and I live in West Salem; my husband and I are the proud parents of two high-school daughters and one middle-school son. In March, we will officially have all “teenagers.” Mom and Dad will really be outnumbered then!

First and foremost, I give many thanks to the people who have welcomed me warmly within the library’s walls: the dedicated staff, board members, Friends of the Library, and faithful patrons. I feel a part of this community already! I sense a close-knit community of people who work together and for each other.

Outside of the library walls: Roxy, Amy, Lisa, Ron, and staff at City Hall; Heidi at the Westby Post Office; Barb at Dregne’s; Blaine at the Westby Area Historical Society; and Darla and Patti through Westby Elementary.

Back to our summer fun: We had a super turnout at our Adult Social with local teacher and author John Armbruster. We are at Norse Market or Burgers in the Park with the Westby Pop-Up library each week. We will be starting some intergenerational socials with friends at Norseland Nursing Home. Last but not least, stay tuned for our partnership with the Westby Area Historical Society to feature outdoor movies this summer!

I really look forward to serving and being a part of this awesome community. I would love to meet you, shake your hand, and offer a smile. If I’m not at the library, you will probably ﬁnd me at Borgen’s for my favorite sour cream raisin pie. Or, at The Daily Brew for the most delicious iced lattes and scones with a favorite book in hand. See you soon!

