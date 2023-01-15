Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

“Isn’t it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it?”

As our new year begins, I’m reminded of this quotation from “Anne of Green Gables.” This 1908 classic by Lucy Maud Montgomery takes place on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Written for all ages, this endearing series recounts the adventures of an 11-year-old orphan girl. It’s such a favorite!

A fresh beginning pushes us forward. The Westby public library is energized as we renew and grow! Our dedicated staff is working tirelessly deselecting materials that have become dormant and showcasing new arrivals.

We are embracing the hygge as well—cozy has become our middle name! Come check out our new lamp lighting. Illuminated corners of inviting light create the perfect environment to snuggle up with some juicy reading.

As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day, our 10 a.m. Wednesday story time gang will read about this peaceful Nobel prize winner who led the Civil Rights Movement. We will be making kids of all colors chains of unity. Come enjoy a clementine orange, organic milk and graham crackers as we join together.

On this same day, Jan. 18, the Bekkum hosts an adult social with award-winning local author Lisa Gammon Olson. The timing of this event is serendipitous as it highlights issues Dr. King addressed before his assassination in 1968. Lisa’s most recent book, “Reach,” explores the effects of outside influences on the innocence of unconditional love. The book offers ways to start a conversation to reach towards balance—timely today.

Here are a couple of great kids books highlighting this holiday of social justice: “Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr Day with Mrs. Park’s Class” by Alma Flor Ada and F. Isabel Campoy and “Robin Hill School Martin Luther King, Jr. Day” written by Margaret McNamara.

“People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don’t know each other; they don’t know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”—Martin Luther King, Jr.