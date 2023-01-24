Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

What do you think of when you hear or see the word “chemistry”? Well, I go back to 1992: Chemistry class at La Crescent High School with Mr. Trnka.

Or, how about this: a real-life couple I know who met in Chemistry class years ago and will celebrate 17 years of marriage next month!

Regardless of what the word chemistry stirs up in your thoughts, did you know that there are “Lessons in Chemistry”?

For real!!!! Here’s the equation: An anonymous patron + a riveting read = THE RIGHT CHEMISTRY

Last weekend an unnamed Westby patron donated funds to our library to order multiple copies of “Lessons in Chemistry,” Barnes & Noble’s 2022 Book of the Year!

Here is what the patron wrote, and I quote: “‘Lessons in Chemistry’ is one of the best books I’ve read in awhile.” Regular print and large print copies will be arriving soon at Bekkum.

WOW!! That IS some lesson in chemistry!! Have you ever been so stirred by a story?