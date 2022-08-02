Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Where has the summer gone?! While the Westby public library continues to hum to summer’s rhythm, we are savoring this last delightful month. The garden is getting ready to harvest, summer reading challenges are enjoying celebratory endings, and our student volunteers are getting ready to move on to another year of learning!

Nevertheless, seeds have been planted and new beginnings continue for the rest of us. Our volunteer sign-up has brought new faces to our cozy library. Our circulation manager, Amy, is always happy to have some help for her continuous circle of managing books and materials. This is a great gig for anyone who wants to get out for an hour or two. Bekkum is a community hub for sure. Give us a call at 608-634-4419 or stop by at 206 Main St. in Westby.

Meanwhile, Director Rachel has filled our new arrival book area with some great reads. Stop in to check out a fresh new reading adventure! Rachel enjoyed the non-fiction eye opener, "The Great Stewardess Rebellion" by Nell McShane Wulfhart.

A must read for me is "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead. Based on a true story, this Pulitzer Prize winner is painfully poignant. Beautifully written, it sheds light through darkness.

For the Harry Potter fans, check out J.K. Rowling’s new book "The Ickabog," a youth chapter book. Let’s not forget my favorite audience, our youngest patrons! We have some fantastic new picture books. So many great titles that help us navigate our emerging selves! I especially enjoy books that explore different points of views and celebrate us just as we are. Here’s a great one: "You Matter" by Christian Robinson.

We hope you stop by soon to fill your reading soul! Grab a cherry tomato from our garden on the way!