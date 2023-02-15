What do you get when you mix a bunch of fourth-graders and a 4th Friday Library Book Club? One Book, One School and One Community, of course!

The Westby area is once again celebrating this collaboration between Westby’s public library and elementary school through mid-March. This year we are revisiting Beverly Cleary’s 1965 classic, “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.”

Our Bekkum Facebook page captured an exciting video of such a mouse riding through the school gymnasium on his motorcycle! And while the book’s protagonist, Ralph, displayed eerily similar attributes to Principal Bruce Peterson, he was cheered on with much fanfare from the high school drum corps, pom pom tunnel and bleachers filled with thundering elementary enthusiasm! Elementary school librarian Darla Schroeder and her gang sure know how to get the students fired up about reading!

Our library is reaching for opportunities to promote literacy as a community. As a result, fourth-graders will exchange emails with library book club members while reading this endearing chapter book. During a future book club, these pen pals will meet up face to face to celebrate! We are looking forward to this intergenerational exchange of perspectives and insight. Perhaps some cheese snacks, Ralph’s favorite, are in order1

Meanwhile, on Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., our entire school and community is invited to the Bekkum Community Room to enjoy an evening of games, snacks and activities honoring this book and those who’ve participated.

This evening will include a poignant moment to remember our beloved Grandma Sally, WES Foster Grandparent and Bekkum Library promoter. After over 20 years of service, the winner of both The Jefferson Award and Governor’s Service AmeriCorps Senior Lifetime Impact Award, Sally Vyvyan, passed away on Jan. 24. She continued sharing so many exciting ideas for this event up until her death. Grandma Sally offered tireless support to students and staff. We cherish her memory.

This is the essence of our movement, Building Community Connections—Celebrating the Westby Area!