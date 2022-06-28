Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

It’s patio time at the Westby Public Library! Whether it’s watching our pizza garden explode or little tots washing walls with water blasters during story time, we are utilizing this inviting space daily!

Last week we hosted almost 100 people for John Armbruster’s discussion on his book, “Tailspin.” Yes, it was pushing 100 degrees as well, but the constant breeze and rainbow colored umbrellas kept most patrons outside to enjoy refreshments and fellowship. The library stays open until 8 on Tuesdays, and provided a deliciously cool respite from record heat. If you haven’t checked out this account of WW II survivor Gene Moran, we highly recommend it. It’s a complete page turner.

Now that our Little Tots Story Time can be held on the patio we are exploring the ooey-gooey wonders we love to get messy with. While there’s a lot of fun in blasting balloons and squids with water squirters, there’s a lot of science as well! Then it was volcano time with colored vinegar and baking soda. While enjoying a delicious snack provided by Community Hunger Solutions and Organic Valley, we picture walked through nonfiction accounts of volcanoes and ocean life.

Our Fourth Friday Book Club is being held out on the patio for the first time this year. It’s a rare treat for this oldest library program. We’ll be discussing “The Flight Attendant” by Chris Bohjalian. This is a current day thriller that takes the reader around the world and keeps you hanging right to the end! Regardless of opinions, our book club enjoys engaging in conversations that often spark a point of view we wouldn’t have considered. And enjoying the sunshine with a cool glass of lemonade and baked goods makes these gatherings special!

We hope to see you at the Bekkum soon!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0