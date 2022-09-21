Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Did I meet you at the fair? Westby’s public library celebrated this 165-year-old extravaganza as one of six public libraries in Vernon County with our annual Read to Win program. Oh yes, the free tickets were flying off our circulation desk as our young patrons met their reading goals! I wonder if the rides are more fun when we’ve earned them while becoming more proficient readers! That’s a win-win carnival style!

While the Vernon County Fair is over for another year, it creates powerful memories for so many of us. Whether it’s Hub’s Fries, the Westby Curd Mobile, ice cream bars or that yummy homemade lemonade, it’s a Midwestern culinary delight for many. Yes, I’ve also spent $20 on the little carp with the questionable life span. We can’t leave without the fish. Perhaps my Tilt-a-Whirl days are behind me, but I still catch my breath with laughter watching my grandson become a centrifugal force.

Our county fair continues to celebrate bygone events like harness racing, draft horses and 4-H triumphs. Garden produce, baked goods and other treasures allow us to reminisce and remember. It brings warmth and a sense of security as our world spins faster.

It’s not hard to believe that on such a September day in 1856 a group of pioneers held the first fair in Viroqua. The intention was to showcase the agricultural opportunities here. They would be delighted to know that what they began draws about 25,000 participants a year!

These pioneers came to our Driftless Region because they saw the potential of a better life. Today, that vision continues. Local writer and performing artist, Catherine Young, continues to bear witness to our region. She celebrates land in such a way that is true Wisconsin poetry. Please join us at the Bekkum Library on Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. until noon with Catherine. This will be a unique experience of celebration, enlightenment and artistic participation! Bring your favorite coloring tools!

There is magic in our midst! Come see.