Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

A time for endings and a time for beginnings at Westby’s public library.

We ended our Summer Reading Challenge with a splash last week! Our theme this year was Oceans of Possibilities. Bekkum was thrilled to have a handful of DNR scientists entertain our young patrons with fish shocking demonstrations in Timber Coulee Creek. We are stewards to the best water in the world for trout per Fisheries Biologist Jordan Weeks. The kids enjoyed an afternoon of picnics, fish fun and animal pelts. The DNR’s Dan Goltz amazed us with pelts of every kind of critter wandering around our driftless area.

Our friends from Norseland Nursing Home cruised in on their granny gator and joined us for the picnic creekside! They, too, got to see some of these beautiful trout up close and personal! It was a great way to celebrate a summer full of reading together.

Our grand prize winners for the SRP are as follows: Abby K., early childhood; Sydney E., youth; Thad W., teen; and Sarah Jepsen for the adult category! Congratulations to these lucky winners!

It’s bittersweet to say farewell to the relaxed cadence of these past weeks, but our director, Rachel Lysne, is working on some exciting new opportunities for our library. She’s bringing fresh perspectives to our circulation. Coming this September the Bekkum will be offering digital subscriptions to our webpage. Go to westbylibrary.wrlsweb.org or just type in Bekkum Library and find our webpage. Here you will see new arrivals for kids, teens and adults. Subscribe to Book Page and get access to new and old editions. If you are unfamiliar with Book Page, it is a discovery tool for readers, showcasing the best new books across genres. This will enhance your reading experience tremendously!

Meanwhile, in house, check out the new display of staff recommendations. Every Monday we will have books tagged by our awesome staff for you to consider — an inviting tableau amongst lights. Then we continue to celebrate our Lucky Day book! One lucky patron can grab this hot item for a week. Currently John Armbruster’s “Tailspin” is waiting for you!

Stop by soon; we’ll treat you to a patio tomato!