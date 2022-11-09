Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

Our Westby public library has much exciting news to share!

Those Friends of Bekkum have surpassed themselves! Last week’s book sale brought in a record-breaking $1,000! Incredible! These volunteers spent many hours setting up this bi-annual event and their hard work brought in so much money for Bekkum Memorial Library.

We are extremely thankful for these community members. Director Rachel’s daughters brought another dimension to the book sale with their donated homemade baked goods. It was a delightful event for area bookworms!

Some of the Friends returned to the library on Halloween to hand out their trick or treats for scores of little celebrants of this annual tradition. The library is in good hands with our Friends!

Earlier on that day, our public library hosted the first ever in-service for Westby Area School District. About 20 educators were treated to a library brunch while learning about some of the resources our public library has to offer students and staff. The goal of this in-service was to let our school district know we are here for them. That begins with conversations and building relationships. This is part of the “Building Community Connections” movement that is happening in the Westby area. This rewarding event planted seeds and sparked ideas.

To round off Bekkum’s week of seasonal festivities, Sarah Nestingen provided a phenomenal event of organ music and poetry readings for our families. Costumes, goody bags and brave performers were part of this afternoon of musical delight. Sarah is an exceptional musician and educator. Her organ music got us in the mood for the upcoming holiday under a crescent moon. Sarah encouraged little goblins and fairies to explore the mechanics of the organ. It was an opportunity they won’t soon forget.

Your Westby library hopes you have been enjoying some second summer weather! And we’d love to see you at the Bekkum!