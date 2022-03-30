Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library @ the Bekkum

So much to celebrate at our Westby public library this week!

Besides the mud, it was all about March Madness at our monthly Family Fun Fest last Thursday. Patrons enjoyed nachos and popcorn while playing table pong, balloon races, basketball bingo and books for all ages!

OK, here’s a March Madness trivia question for you: Only one school has the team named the Boilermakers. What school is it? (answer at the end…)

Last Tuesday we embarked on something new for our public library. We are thrilled to be collaborating with our Westby High School students through an enriching project for body and soul. We are starting a “Pizza Garden”! High School students in Erica Hoven’s class will be growing the plants in their beautiful school greenhouse. Then the project continues on the Bekkum patio for the summer! Our goal? Homemade pizzas we’ve begun at ground zero. Literally!

Our weekly 10 a.m. Toddler and Tots Story Time is always a highlight of the week. So many budding artists are exploring and creating. And then we cozy up for some snacks and fun stories about what is happening around us. Come join us!

Finally, April 3 through April 9 is National Library Week. Stop on in to celebrate with us. Check out a book and get a treat. We have a cozy reading spot waiting just for you. Hope to see you @ The Bekkum soon!

(Trivia answer: Purdue)

