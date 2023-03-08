What do you like to read? Perhaps it’s memoirs, historical romance, thrillers, cozy mysteries or nonfiction.

Book clubs offer an opportunity to explore all these genres. They can be a setting for connecting and enrichment. The life coach of a close friend urged her to join a book club or start one after going through personal trauma. So she painted her front door orange, and began a delightful intergenerational experience with colleagues, neighbors and friends. Over the course of a gourmet potluck paired with wines, she said they even talk about the book at some point!

This Orange Door Book Club will meet later in March to unpack the endearing novel, “The House In the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune. While it may be off the beaten path for some, the book affirms what matters most as we navigate our existence. Filled with color and whimsy, there will be much to unpack amongst the group. And there’s already much discussion for a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Now that’s what I’m talking about! Slainte!

Meanwhile, a public book club thrives in our own Bekkum Memorial Library! Started over 20 years ago by then director, Cindy Brown, the club began with six to eight members, two of whom were men. Today it boasts of over 30 members, about 15 to 20 who attend regularly on the fourth Friday of each month.

This Bekkum Book Club includes some pillars of the Westby community, including retired educators, farmers, business leaders and the surviving sibling of Owen Bekkum and library benefactor, Annette Shaw. Then let’s not forget Carol Navrestad,(sitting next to the holiday tree), 92 years young, and such a bright spot in our circle of readers! For last year’s book discussion on “The Only Woman In The Room” by Marie Benedict (which is based on the life of scientist/movie star Heddy Lamarr) Carol came dressed up as the diva herself, cigarette holder and all.

These past months, we’ve begun rating our books from one to five (least to most). Here they are: “The Searcher” by Tana French—3.5; “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke—2.0; “A Good Neighborhood” by Therese Anne Fowler—4.0.

This month’s book, “Still Life” by Louise Penny, is up for review! It’s the first in a series of cozy murder mysteries.

Book clubs are important for a myriad of reasons. They get us out where we can engage in an hour of relaxing or stimulating interaction!

Keep calm and read on!