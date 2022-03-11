Westby's Courtney Moser is a candidate for Alice in Dairyland position

Courtney Moser of Westby is among the six top candidates for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the six top candidates on March 11. The five other top candidates are Amber Cafferty, Amelia Hayden, Taylor Schaefer, Samantha Schuessler, and Charitee Seebecker.

Prior to being selected as top candidates, applicants completed an application and preliminary interview. Over the next eight weeks, the six top candidates will prepare for the three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals, scheduled for May 19-21 in Dane County. The three-day process includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The selection of the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be announced live during the program at the conclusion of the finals on May 21. The 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5.

“The Alice in Dairyland selection process takes your communication, interpersonal, and public speaking skills to the next level,” said 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes. “This process helps the top candidates refine their communications skills that will not only be pivotal in their journey to the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals, but also in their future careers."

Moser grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, Dream Prairie Holsteins, and it was there her love for the dairy industry and wider agriculture community began. Her passion further developed through her dedicated involvement with 4-H, FFA, and the Wisconsin Holstein Association (WHA). At the age of 12, she earned first place in the WHA junior speaking contest where the assigned topic was “Your Future in Agriculture.” In the contest, Moser spoke about the integral role of Alice in Dairyland and her dream to represent Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry as the 75th Alice. Her interest continued to grow as she promoted registered Holsteins and the dairy industry as the 2017 WHA Princess.

After graduating from Westby Area High School in May 2017, Moser furthered her education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Her studies included an internship in Jerome, Idaho with Progressive Publishing as an editorial intern for Progressive Dairy. In December 2020, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in journalism and communication, concentrating on multimedia journalism and organizational and public relations, and receiving a minor in leadership. She is currently serving as the 2021 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair. For the past year, she has been employed as the digital marketing strategist for Valley Fudge & Candy in Coon Valley, Wisconsin. Moser describes her job as “sweet” as she combines her love for agriculture and passion for sharing the story of how Wisconsin butter is used to create deliciously creamy fudge.

“As people are raised further removed from their food source, it is imperative that we share the story of agriculture,” said Moser. “As the 75th Alice in Dairyland, it would be my honor to share the story of Wisconsin agriculture and connect people of all ages and backgrounds to the products, producers, and agribusinesses that fuel and feed us.”

