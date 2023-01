Dave Nelson, freshman and advanced English teacher at Westby Area High School, was recognized by the Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) as the 2022 Teacher of the Year this fall.

According to a press release from the Westby VFW, Nelson sets high standards for his students, and gets the new ninth-graders used to challenging assignments and promotes good learning skills. Nelson’s recognition was submitted to the district level competition, where he placed second.