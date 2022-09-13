Westby's Dunnum sisters look forward to representing the Vernon County Fair

For the second year in a row, the Vernon County Fair has two ambassadors. This year they are sisters Katelyn and Maya Dunnum. Katelyn is Fairest of the Fair and Maya is Junior Fairest of the Fair.

The sisters, who are the daughters of Jamie Dunnum of Westby, are looking forward to experiencing the fair – which runs from Wednesday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 18 — in a different way.

“I’m most looking forward to talking to all sorts of people and seeing the different aspects of the fair,” Katelyn, 21, said. “I’m going to see different things I haven’t seen. They are bringing the draft horse show back and there will be a pie auction. I’m excited for the new things.”

Maya, 15, who is a freshman at Westby Area High School, is also looking forward to meeting different people. “I’ll also get to be more knowledgeable of different parts of the fair.”

Katelyn said being the fair ambassadors will not only be a learning experience, but also a fun experience. “It will be fun spending time with Katelyn,” Maya said.

Maya said she was shocked when she heard her name announced as Junior Fairest of the Fair at the contest on June 11. “I was overtaken by the crowd’s applause.” She said pressure was released after the announcement.

Katelyn, who was the only Fairest of the Fair candidate, said she was excited to hear her sister’s name announced. “I’m glad to be doing this with my sister. We are the first sister pair and this is the second year for Junior Fairest in the fair’s history. It’s been fun so far.”

Since June, the sisters have been busy. They both helped at the Vernon County and Hillsboro dairy breakfasts, rode in the La Farge Fourth of July parade, went to the La Crosse Interstate Fair and had a booth about tractor safety on roadways at Vernon County National Night Out. Katelyn attended the Fairest of the Fairs Reunion Day held during the Wisconsin State Fair. Maya sold tickets and greeted people who attended the Richard Sidie Memorial Horse Pull held during Wild West Days in Viroqua last month and rode in the Wild West Days parade.

Katelyn and Maya have both taken exhibits to the Vernon County Fair.

Katelyn exhibited at the fair first as a member of the Mapledale Motivators 4-H Club and later on as a member of the Westby FFA Chapter. As an FFA member, she showed sheep and chickens, entered fiber arts projects and took crops.

For a few years Maya also entered projects as a member of the Mapledale Motivators 4-H Club and for the last two years as a member of the Westby FFA Chapter. She’s taken rabbits, baking, ceramics and sheep to the fair.

The Dunnum sisters, like many fair-goers, have favorite fair foods. Katelyn’s favorites are Westby cheese curds from the Curd Mobile, funnel cakes and cotton candy. Maya favors cotton candy and mini doughnuts.

They also have their favorite fair events.

“Mainly I like the animal showing-type events,” Katelyn said. “It comes from a showmanship standpoint. When it comes to sheep and watching the competition you see (the exhibitors’) growth. I also like the antique farm tractor pull. I love antiques. I love old things and have an appreciation for them.”

Maya said her “top favorite” event is the Little Britches Dairy Show and she finds the sheep show “fascinating.”

“Little Britches is so adorable,” she said. “I like the sheep show because you can see how (exhibitors) handle the animal; it’s a compare and contrast thing.”

“We hope to see everyone at the 165th fair,” Katelyn said.

Special happenings

A pie auction in the Senior Citizen Building Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. will benefit building projects on the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Milk and Cookies with the Fairests will be held at noon in the Senior Citizen Building.

For the second year in a row, there will be a painted rock hunt on the fairgrounds. The rock hunt is coordinated by the Fairest of the Fair program with the help of Westby Rocks, which painted the rocks with fair images.

This year, the painted rock hunt is for children only. Seven to eight rocks will be hidden on the west end of the fairgrounds. For kids’ safety, they will not be found in barns or buildings or the infield. Rocks that are found can be brought to the fair office where a prize can be claimed.

Children can start hunting for the rocks on Thursday, Sept. 15. Posters will be hung up around the fairgrounds letting children know what to look for.

The Fairests of the Fair will be walking around the fairgrounds with Olive the Chicken Purse. When children at the fair see Katelyn and Maya with the purse, they are encouraged to interact with the young ladies and ask questions. The Fairests will also ask the children questions. The children will then be able to pick a prize out of the purse. “It’s a way to get the kids excited about the fair,” Katelyn said.