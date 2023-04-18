Karve In is a free woodcarving event that shares the art and hobby of woodcarving with carvers, want-to-be carvers, and members of the public. Three previous events have featured a special carver and this year’s event will be doing the same. Ken Larson, from La Crosse, has agreed to share his talent of woodcarving at a special highlighted table at Karve In 8 on Saturday, April 22, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event will take place at the Westby Elementary School.

Ken has been carving for more than 20 years. Though his favorite style is chip carving, he also likes to carve and take classes in other styles such as figure and relief carving. Ken is a member of the La Crosse, WI Coulee Region Wood Carvers group and says that club meetings with this great group are a really big help, as they share ideas and techniques.

Ken also enjoys history and travels throughout the Midwest as a reenactor and demonstrates carving at these events. In long ago days, kitchen utensils had to be carved and Ken shows people how the pioneers would make a piece of wood into useful spoons of many sizes. Ken also enjoys teaching young people the art of carving at local 4-H groups when he can.

This year’s Karve In will include vendors selling blank pieces of wood, specialty carving knives, and other tools. Free seminars will be offered to experienced carvers as well as people who would like to learn. Third- and fourth-graders in the Westby School District will have teddy bear soap carvings on display. A chainsaw carver will be demonstrating his skills and many of the participating carvers will be selling their beautiful pieces.

For more information about Karve In 7, please contact John Sutton at 608-634-4396 or email lbarnfarms@gmail.com.