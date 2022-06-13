 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County Fair

Westby's Katelyn, Maya Dunnum to represent Vernon County Fair as Fairests

  • 0
Dunnum sisters

Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Dunnum (left) and Vernon County Junior Fairest of the Fair Maya Dunnum will reign over the fair, Sept. 14-18, 2022.

 Angie Cina

Sisters from Westby made history Saturday night when they were crowned 2022 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair.

Katelyn and Maya Dunnum, daughters of Jamie Howell, were named Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair, respectively.

This is the second year for the Vernon County Fair to have two ambassadors. The 2021 ambassadors were Fairest of the Fair Courtney Moser and Junior Fairest of the Fair Jenna Harrington.

The other Junior Fairest of the Fair contestants were Bridget Palm, daughter of David and Lorene Palm, and Cecilia Vento, daughter of Lorna and Dan Vento. Katelyn Dunnum was the only Fairest of the Fair contestant.

Before the Dunnums were announced as winners of the Fairest of the Fair contest, all of the contestants were asked an impromptu question during the program, which was held in the Youth Activities Building on the fairgrounds. Prior to the public portion of the evening, candidates presented a 30-second self-introduction and a 30-second radio ad to a three-person selection panel, and were interviewed by the panel.

People are also reading…

Katelyn Dunnum will represent Vernon County at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Fairest of the Fairs contest in January 2023.

The Dunnums will reign over the 165th Vernon County Fair, Sept. 14-18. This year’s theme is “Time for Fun.”

Farewell messages

Harrington and Moser gave reviews of their year before the winners were announced.

Harrington said she entered the 2021 Junior Fairest of the Fair contest for her friend, who was also a candidate.

“To be 100% honest, I didn’t want to enter; I did it for my friend,” she said with a smile. “I’m glad I did (enter); the people I met during the year were the best.”

Harrington told the Junior Fairest of the Fair contestants they will learn from the Fairest of the Fair. “Courtney helped me with the best way to do things. Angie (Hornby, Fairest coordinator) helped, too. I’m sad it’s coming to an end.”

Moser advised the contestants to enjoy every moment. “There are great opportunities out there. This year is an opportunity.”

Moser said Harrington did a “remarkable job” during the year, and having each other made them stronger. “We saw the fair through a different lens…. It inspired me as Fairest and a person to see (exhibitors’) passions… Each experience we had always had something remarkable.”

She said it was wonderful to connect with people along the way, and the state Fairest of the Fairs contest was a unique experience.

“Thank you to all who made this experience delightful,” Moser said. “I’m so grateful for this experience.”

Fairest of the Fair group photo

The 2021 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair and 2021 Junior Fairest of the Fair join the 2022 ambassadors for a photo. Pictured are (from left) 2021 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Courtney Moser, 2022 Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Dunnum, 2022 Junior Fairest of the Fair Maya Dunnum and 2021 Junior Fairest of the Fair Jenna Harrington.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News