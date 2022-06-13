Westby's Katelyn, Maya Dunnum to represent Vernon County Fair as Fairests

Sisters from Westby made history Saturday night when they were crowned 2022 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair.

Katelyn and Maya Dunnum, daughters of Jamie Howell, were named Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair, respectively.

This is the second year for the Vernon County Fair to have two ambassadors. The 2021 ambassadors were Fairest of the Fair Courtney Moser and Junior Fairest of the Fair Jenna Harrington.

The other Junior Fairest of the Fair contestants were Bridget Palm, daughter of David and Lorene Palm, and Cecilia Vento, daughter of Lorna and Dan Vento. Katelyn Dunnum was the only Fairest of the Fair contestant.

Before the Dunnums were announced as winners of the Fairest of the Fair contest, all of the contestants were asked an impromptu question during the program, which was held in the Youth Activities Building on the fairgrounds. Prior to the public portion of the evening, candidates presented a 30-second self-introduction and a 30-second radio ad to a three-person selection panel, and were interviewed by the panel.

Katelyn Dunnum will represent Vernon County at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Fairest of the Fairs contest in January 2023.

The Dunnums will reign over the 165th Vernon County Fair, Sept. 14-18. This year’s theme is “Time for Fun.”

Farewell messages

Harrington and Moser gave reviews of their year before the winners were announced.

Harrington said she entered the 2021 Junior Fairest of the Fair contest for her friend, who was also a candidate.

“To be 100% honest, I didn’t want to enter; I did it for my friend,” she said with a smile. “I’m glad I did (enter); the people I met during the year were the best.”

Harrington told the Junior Fairest of the Fair contestants they will learn from the Fairest of the Fair. “Courtney helped me with the best way to do things. Angie (Hornby, Fairest coordinator) helped, too. I’m sad it’s coming to an end.”

Moser advised the contestants to enjoy every moment. “There are great opportunities out there. This year is an opportunity.”

Moser said Harrington did a “remarkable job” during the year, and having each other made them stronger. “We saw the fair through a different lens…. It inspired me as Fairest and a person to see (exhibitors’) passions… Each experience we had always had something remarkable.”

She said it was wonderful to connect with people along the way, and the state Fairest of the Fairs contest was a unique experience.

“Thank you to all who made this experience delightful,” Moser said. “I’m so grateful for this experience.”

