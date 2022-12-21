Westby's Our Saviors Lutheran Church to present live Nativity

The congregation at Westby’s Our Saviors Lutheran Church is once again giving the community a gift on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 – a live Nativity and a Candlelight Service.

The live Nativity is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Candlelight Service is at 7:30 p.m. The Candlelight Service will feature readings and the singing of Christmas songs. The service will also include everyone singing “Silent Night” while holding lit candles. The live Nativity will stay in place during the service.

Each year a family from the congregation who recently had a baby plays the roles of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. This year, Jason and Cassandra Call and baby Olivia will portray the Holy Family.

Animals are also part of the scene. The Steve Michaels family is providing goats and chickens, Davy and Nokia Martens are bringing sheep and Bronson Pederson is bringing a donkey. Children from the congregation also help to tell the story of Jesus Christ’s birth.

The church is located at 306 S. Main St.

The Call family

The Calls – Jason and Cassandra of Westby and daughter Olivia, who was born June 7 – have the honor of playing the roles of Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

Cassandra said she was honored and excited when they were asked to portray the Holy Family. “I’m looking forward to seeing friends and family and just being a part of the community.”

The Call family also includes 2-year-old big brother Waylon, who Cassandra said was excited to have a baby sister.

A bit of history

The live Nativity was the brainstorm of former Pastor Walter Larson and Neil Nelson, who raised ponies and burros on his farm outside of Westby. The two men (both deceased) pooled their resources to produce an event whose popularity and interest has withstood the test of time.

Animals for the live Nativity were provided by Nelson, who also built the manger and stored the equipment on his farm. When Nelson died the duties shifted to longtime church custodian, LeRoy Anderson, who took it upon himself to oversee the event for years until health concerns sidelined him and a changing of the guard occurred.

One of the early Holy Families at Westby’s Our Saviors Lutheran Church was portrayed by Sherman, Linda and Ryan Bekkum. Ryan was born Oct. 10, 1973.

