Westby resident Rose McGinnis Radke was inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Saturday, Feb. 4.
A 1992 graduate of Kohler High School, McGinnis qualified for the state track meet all four years of high school. She was favored to win the 100M hurdles her freshman year but a false start in the finals meant that she would wait until her sophomore year to take the championship, which she successfully defended her junior and senior years. As a senior in 1992, she set a state track record of 15:15 in the 100M hurdles; a record that stood for three years. In both her junior and senior years, McGinnis took two individual state championships by winning the 300M hurdles, as well as the 100M hurdles.
McGinnis’s performances in both the 100M and 300M hurdles and as a member of a 400M relay team earned her not only school records in each of those events, but Central Lakeshore Conference records, all of which still stand today.
Rose McGinnis Radke has lived in Westby since 2015 with her husband Bret and sons Ronan and Aonghus, where she is a much-loved substitute in the Westby Area School District.