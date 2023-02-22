A 1992 graduate of Kohler High School, McGinnis qualified for the state track meet all four years of high school. She was favored to win the 100M hurdles her freshman year but a false start in the finals meant that she would wait until her sophomore year to take the championship, which she successfully defended her junior and senior years. As a senior in 1992, she set a state track record of 15:15 in the 100M hurdles; a record that stood for three years. In both her junior and senior years, McGinnis took two individual state championships by winning the 300M hurdles, as well as the 100M hurdles.