Westby's Syttende Mai celebration returns

The 53rd Westby Syttende Mai celebration made a comeback, Saturday, after having been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-day event, with the theme “Getting Back into the Swing of Things,” kicked off in the morning with opening ceremonies in Fellesskap (Community) Square next to Vernon Communications Co-op. Shelly Holen, Syttende Mai president, gave Bertha Johnson the title “2021 Master of Festivities” and gave her a golden whisk for the many gallons of rommegrot she has made and sold to benefit Syttende Mai.

The opening ceremonies also included Blaine Hedberg, Westby Area Historical Society president, introducing Grandfather of the Year Ron Janzen and presenting him and his granddaughter, Hailee Janzen, with gifts – a 2021 Grandfather of the Year sash, two Syttende Mai buttons, a picture frame and a $25 cash gift. Hailee, a fourth-grader at Westby Elementary School, wrote the winning essay; she and her grandfather and his seven other grandchildren rode in the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade.

The Kiddie Parade included 11 individual children and eight families marching down Main Street, celebrating Norwegian heritage and Syttende Mai.