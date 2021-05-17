Westby's Syttende Mai celebration returns

Shoppers of all ages take in the arts and crafts fair set up during Westby's Syttende Mai celebration, Saturday.
The Norwegian Pony Squad makes its way down Westby's Main Street for the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade, Saturday morning.
Children dressed in their Norwegian bunads carry a homemade banner as they march in the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade in Westby, Saturday morning.
Howard Dunnum of Westby and Karen Hankee of Viroqua pose for a photo at Westby's 53rd Syttende Mai celebration, Saturday. Dunnum and Hankee are wearing bunads. According to Wikipedia, "Bunad (Norwegian: [ˈbʉ̂ːnɑd], plural: bunader/bunadar) is a Norwegian umbrella term encompassing, in its broadest sense, a range of both traditional rural clothes (mostly dating to the 18th and 19th centuries) as well as modern 20th-century folk costumes. In its narrow sense the word bunad refers only to clothes designed in the early 20th century that are loosely based on traditional costumes. The word bunad in itself is a 20th-century invention."
A chest and two kubbestols carved by Taylor Johnson of Cashton are part of the outdoor Coulee Region Rosemalers display set up for Westby's Syttende Mai celebration, Saturday. Johnson does acanthus carving.
The Westby Whips show off their jump-roping skills during a performance on First Street, Saturday morning. The Whips' are under the direction of Sandy Bishop, the physical education teacher at Westby Elementary School.
The 2021 Westby Syttende Mai Court (from left) Second Attendant Raegan Davey, First Attendant Anna Dregne and Princess Genevieve Haugen ride in the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade, Saturday morning.
Julian Olson, 10 months of Cashton, flashes a smile while waiting for the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade to begin in Westby, Saturday morning.
Bertha Johnson, the 2021 Master of Festivities for the 53rd Westby Syttende Mai, is ready to sell the rommegrot she makes to benefit the event. She's holding the golden whisk she received during Saturday's opening ceremonies.
Ron Janzen (second from left) is the Westby Area Historical Society's Grandfather of the Year. His granddaughter, Hailee Janzen (third from left), wrote the winning essay. They are pictured with Ron Janzen's seven other grandchildren during the Syttende Mai opening ceremonies, Saturday.
Angela Cina
Vernon County Times
The 53rd Westby Syttende Mai celebration made a comeback, Saturday, after having been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The one-day event, with the theme “Getting Back into the Swing of Things,” kicked off in the morning with opening ceremonies in Fellesskap (Community) Square next to Vernon Communications Co-op. Shelly Holen, Syttende Mai president, gave Bertha Johnson the title “2021 Master of Festivities” and gave her a golden whisk for the many gallons of rommegrot she has made and sold to benefit Syttende Mai.
The opening ceremonies also included Blaine Hedberg, Westby Area Historical Society president, introducing Grandfather of the Year Ron Janzen and presenting him and his granddaughter, Hailee Janzen, with gifts – a 2021 Grandfather of the Year sash, two Syttende Mai buttons, a picture frame and a $25 cash gift. Hailee, a fourth-grader at Westby Elementary School, wrote the winning essay; she and her grandfather and his seven other grandchildren rode in the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade.
The Kiddie Parade included 11 individual children and eight families marching down Main Street, celebrating Norwegian heritage and Syttende Mai.
Other events on Saturday included an arts and crafts fair, music in Fellesskap (Community) Square, the 2021 Master Button and Doll Auction, an outdoor Coulee Region Rosemalers display, locomotive rides, Thoreson House Museum tours, a performance by the Westby Whips, two Norwegian cultural programs, a car and bike show, a Punt Pass and Kick Contest, food vendors and choral concerts by the high school and middle school choirs. Post-fest activities included kids bike races, and middle and high school band concerts on Sunday. There was also a medallion hunt and troll hunt.