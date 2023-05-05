Westby Middle School students from the Norse Force Robotics Club VEX IQ Competition Team came home with memories and accolades after participating in the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

Team 54667C -- Alden Christianson, Kayden Kast and Sawyer Lindahl -- came home with a third-place trophy in the Design Division. They placed third out of 80 teams. Co-advisor Heather Christianson said this ranks them in the top 30 teams in the world out of 800 teams.

Team 54667A -- Olen Christianson, Simon Portner and Asa Jepson -- ranked 28th out of 80 teams in the Spirit Division. “This was their first year and (they) did an outstanding job,” Christianson said.

Team 54667D-- Addison Evenstad and Nevaeh Marsh -- placed 56th out of 80 teams in the Research Division. “They also did a great job,” Christianson said. This was their first year at the World Championship.

The competition had teams from all 50 states and 72 countries throughout the world. The team left for Dallas April 29 and returned to Westby May 3. The competition was April 30-May 2.

“Everyone was very excited and couldn’t believe how large of an event this is,” Christianson said. “It was also amazing to be around all these teams from different countries. Google translator helped the teams communicate with other teams that didn’t know any English.”

Christianson said an “awesome” highlight was seeing the three teams from Norse Force compete. “They supported each other so well. Watching Alden, Kayden and Sawyer in the qualifiers was also a highlight. We were also very excited to see the reveal of next year’s competition. The kids are already planning their robots.”

Nathan McKittrick is co-advisor with Christianson.

“We really appreciate all the support from our sponsors and the community,” she said.