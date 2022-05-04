Westby's Theodore Portner wins essay contest

Theodore Portner, a fourth-grader in Linda Amundson's class at Westby Elementary School, is a winning essayist.

Portner and his entire class participated in the the Vernon County Farm Bureau essay contest. The essay prompt was "What's Popping in Wisconsin? The Value of Corn to Our Economy." His essay was chosen to go onto the district level. Portner received a Culver's gift card for his winning essay. The entire class received a pail of ice cream to share.

Portner's essay

Fun Facts About Corn

Did you know that in 2017, Wisconsin harvested 3.2 million acres of corn for grain?! Corn is very important to Wisconsin, and there are interesting facts about corn.

Corn is important to Wisconsin. On the website “Corn - One of Wisconsin’s Most Versatile Crops,” In 2017, Wisconsin harvested 54,500 acres of sweet corn. Wisconsin corn fuels our bodies, our livestock, and our cars. Corn grown in Wisconsin is one of our states most versatile crops. As you can see, corn is very meaningful to Wisconsin.

There are interesting facts about corn. According to Interesting Corn Facts For Kids, an average ear of corn has 800 kernels and 16 rows. Did you know an ear of corn always has an even number of rows? There are 200 varieties of corn!

In conclusion, corn is amazing!

