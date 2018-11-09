The Western FBPM Farmer Peer Group, a group of farmers meeting together to help impact each other and their businesses, has been formed.

Areas of focus include; dairy, robotic dairy, cash grain, beef, swine, poultry, vegetable, fruit, organic, grazing, etc.

If interested, attend one of their informational meetings, with a meal included at 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following dates: Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Independence—Western Technical College Campus; Thursday Nov. 15 at Viroqua—Western Technical College Campus; Friday, Nov. 16 at Tomah—Western Technical College Campus Room 218-220; Monday, Nov. 19 at Hillsboro Royal Bank; and Tuesday, Nov. 20 Black River Falls—Western Technical College. A meeting will also be held at Cashton Badger Crossing Pub on Nov. 15 at 6:30-9 p.m.

On the agenda are welcome and introductions, current status of agriculture, information on what a peer group is, how it will function, and next steps.

The meetings will be facilitated by Dona Goede, Aimee Schomburg and Brad Sirianni.

