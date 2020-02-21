Western hosting Medical Assistant information session in Viroqua

Western Technical College will be hosting an information session for a new offering of the Medical Assistant program at Western’s Viroqua location on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Program staff and recent graduates will be on hand to answer questions about the program, which is set to begin during the fall 2020 term. Those entering the Medical Assistant program can complete the program in three academic terms. Scholarships are also available.
“As access to rural healthcare becomes more important, so are the needs of our communities,” said Joan Miksis, associate dean of Health and Public Safety at Western. “Expanding our program offerings to our regional locations, especially those in healthcare, enhances the lives of our students and helps fill a big need in rural communities.”
To learn more information on Western’s Medical Assistant program, call 608-785-9200 or visit our website at www.westerntc.edu/medical-assistant.