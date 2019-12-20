Western offering extended hours over holidays

Once again, Western Technical College will be offering a select amount of student services on Dec. 26, 27 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Western’s La Crosse campus.
The majority of services will be offered at Western’s Welcome Center, 400 Seventh St. N., La Crosse. Services provided will include Admissions, Advising, Cashier, and Financial Aid. In addition, Western’s Student Life Office and Campus Shop will be open at the Kumm Center, 400 Sixth St. N., La Crosse. All other offices, including regional locations, will be closed during this time. Western offices will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
“We realize the holidays are a convenient time for students looking to enroll in the spring,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “These extended hours will hopefully offer more opportunities for students who are interested in attending classes.”
All Western offices will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 2. The spring term begins Monday, Jan. 13.