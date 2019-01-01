Western Technical College was recently named the recipient of a $95,571 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Fast Forward Funds.

The grant, which runs until June of 2020, helps establish a three-credit Certified Nurse Aid (CNA) certification course for high school students in five area school districts. Six cohorts of 13 students each will be provided 126 hours of instruction, including 42 hours of hands-on clinical training and learning skills necessary to pass the Nursing Assistant Registry Exam. In total, the grant hopes to train 78 students.

“Given our area’s struggle to find and retain workers in the CNA field, this grant is highly important,” said Joan Miksis, associate dean for Health and Public Safety at Western. “Getting these high school students interested in health care earlier will help offset the shortage we are seeing in our region.”

To learn more about the program, visit www.westerntc.edu/nursing-assistant.

