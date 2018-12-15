For the first time, Western Technical College will be offering a select amount of student services on Dec. 26-28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Western’s La Crosse campus.
The majority of services will be offered at Western’s Welcome Center, 400 7th St. N., La Crosse. Services provided will include Admissions, Advising, Cashier, and Financial Aid. In addition, Western’s Student Life Office and Campus Shop will be open at the Kumm Center, 400 6th St. N., La Crosse. All other offices, including regional locations, will be closed during this time. Western offices will be closed for the holidays Dec. 22-25 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1.
“We realize the holidays are a convenient time for students looking to enroll in the spring,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “These extended hours will hopefully offer more opportunities for students who are interested in attending classes.”
All Western offices will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 2. The spring term begins Monday, Jan. 7.
