Western’s regional locations now open for students
Western Technical College’s regional locations in Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah, and Viroqua are now open for limited services for students.

Computer labs will be open for students and staff to utilize internet access for coursework and other student service-related support. Masks and physical distancing will be required. All locations will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. Additional hours and assistance may be made by appointment.

As the buildings remain closed to the general public, all doors will remain locked. To gain access, call the corresponding number below, and a Western staff member will grant an individual access to the building.

Black River Falls: 715-284-2253

Independence: 715-985-3392

Mauston: 608-847-7364

Tomah: 608-374-7700

Viroqua: 608-637-2612

In addition to computer lab access, Wi-Fi is available for students in parking lots at the Black River Falls, Independence, Tomah, and Viroqua regional locations.

As announced previously, the majority of Western’s classes will be offered in an online or alternative format whenever possible as a result of Western’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Western’s fall term begins Tuesday, Sept. 8. To learn more information on Western’s response to COVID-19, visit www.westerntc.edu/coronavirus.

