Western Technical College’s Cavalier Cupboard is offering a holiday meal package for eligible recipients on Dec. 11-13 during select times of the day.
The food pantry, which began in 2014 and has served over 2,000 students and their families, allows any Western student to receive a package consisting of items donated by the Hunger Task Force for a holiday meal.
“Everyone deserves to have a meal for the holidays,” said Kari Reyburn, Community Engagement coordinator at Western Technical College. “We hope this package will ease the stress of purchasing the necessary ingredients to make a special meal.”
The holiday meal packages will be distributed on the following dates:
- Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2-4 p.m.;
- Wednesday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
- Thursday, Dec. 13, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Pickup will take place at the Cavalier Cupboard, 325 8th St., N., La Crosse, and at Western’s Regional Learning Locations. (NOTE: Hours at these locations may be different than those listed above.)
Registration for the package ends Dec. 5. To learn more, visit www.westerntc.edu/food-pantry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.