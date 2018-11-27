Western Technical College’s Cavalier Cupboard is offering a holiday meal package for eligible recipients on Dec. 11-13 during select times of the day.

The food pantry, which began in 2014 and has served over 2,000 students and their families, allows any Western student to receive a package consisting of items donated by the Hunger Task Force for a holiday meal.

“Everyone deserves to have a meal for the holidays,” said Kari Reyburn, Community Engagement coordinator at Western Technical College. “We hope this package will ease the stress of purchasing the necessary ingredients to make a special meal.”

The holiday meal packages will be distributed on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2-4 p.m.;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
  • Thursday, Dec. 13, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pickup will take place at the Cavalier Cupboard, 325 8th St., N., La Crosse, and at Western’s Regional Learning Locations. (NOTE: Hours at these locations may be different than those listed above.)

Registration for the package ends Dec. 5. To learn more, visit www.westerntc.edu/food-pantry.

