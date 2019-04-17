Western Technical College will have adjusted business hours on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 for staff meetings.
Western’s La Crosse campus will be closing for the day at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. Western’s regional locations in Viroqua, Tomah, Independence, Black River Falls and Mauston will close at 1 p.m. on April 23 and reopen again at 1 p.m. on April 24. The public is asked to plan accordingly for any business at the college these days.
