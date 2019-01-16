Western Technical College will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day federal holiday, and Tuesday, Jan. 22, until 1 p.m. for staff meetings. This includes the La Crosse campus and all regional locations. The public is asked to plan accordingly for any business at the college that day.
