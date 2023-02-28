Western Technical College will host its bi-annual college-wide open house event on Wednesday, March 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the La Crosse, Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua locations. Additionally, the Vehicle Technology Center, 2719 Larson St., La Crosse, which houses the Automotive Technician and Truck and Heavy Equipment Technician programs, will be open for program information and facility tours. Everyone that attends, regardless of location, will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship to be used at Western.

Classrooms in program areas will be open for students to explore and connect with instructors and staff. The residence hall in La Crosse will be open for tours and wait list sign up. The college will be waiving the $30 application fee for those who apply during the open house. High school juniors are invited to get a jump start on their applications to college on this date only for fall 2024.

At the La Crosse main campus, students will check in at the Lunda Center, which will house representatives from student services and four-year universities that accept Western credits. Financial aid (FAFSA) filing will also be available at the La Crosse main campus only. To complete the FAFSA onsite, attendees are asked to bring financial documents, including 2020 (for the 2022-2023 FAFSA) and 2021 (for the 2023-2024 FAFSA) tax returns.

The public is invited to attend anytime during the open house events. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins at the event are welcome. Register online at www.westerntc.edu/openhouse. For more information about additional Western Technical College programs and services, call 608-785-9200 or visit the website at www.westerntc.edu.