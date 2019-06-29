Western Technical College will have adjusted business hours for the Fourth of July holiday.
Western’s Campus Shop will be closing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.
Student services, including Admissions, Cashier’s Office, and Financial Aid will also be closing at 4 p.m. that same day.
All Western regional locations will be closing that evening at 6 p.m.
All Western services will be closed on July 4. Normal hours will resume on Friday, July 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.